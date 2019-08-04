Owosso native Staff Sgt. Randy Brandt, a combat medic specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 6th
Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, in South Korea, recently took part in the 8th Army’s Best Medic Competition at Camp Hovey, in Republic of South Korea. Five teams of two Soldiers from across Eight Army competed in the competition. Brand competed with Sgt. Rodney Espinal. A team featuring a medic from Troy won the competition.
