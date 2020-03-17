OWOSSO — Due to the continued concern over the coronavirus, the Owosso Area Ministerial Association is canceling all community Lenten services.
Sign up for our E-mail Lists
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff announces new rules, procedures
- Attempted abduction reported in Laingsburg
- Saying thanks to many
- Stewart names Koerner prosecutor
- Jury convicts man on meth charge
- Pantry renames, continues to offer infant items
- Night of mayhem
- Officials say virus is more contagious than flu, urge precautions
- Fair queen candidates announced
- Owosso set to consider grant application for park work
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- See something, say something (3)
- A common sense gun proposal (2)
- Don’t trust Democrats on Second Amendment (2)
- Owosso schools finalizes agreement for sale of middle school (2)
- Writer skews ‘facts’ on guns (1)
- President’s doing a great job fighting virus (1)
- Country doesn’t need assault weapons (1)
- Corunna schools considers reproductive health changes (1)
- Peters, Stabenow don’t support pro-life bill (1)
- White House’s attempt to control information will fail (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.