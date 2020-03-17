OWOSSO — Mayor Chris Eveleth Monday announced the indefinite cancellation of board and commission meetings amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In a letter, Eveleth said in the interest of protecting the city’s most vulnerable residents from the virus, he has canceled all city board and commission meetings, starting immediately. The cancellations will remain in effect until further notice.
However, Owosso City Council meetings will continue on the first and third Mondays of the month.
“The mayor reserves the right to grant exemption from this policy for any meetings deemed essential for the continuance of city government,” the letter states.
Eveleth noted there might be further updates, changes and add-ons to the new policy if the situation with the virus changes.
