OWOSSO — A local man was charged with operating while intoxicated causing injury after intentionally striking another man on a bike with his car Wednesday at the intersection of Stewart and Chipman streets.
Despite numerous reports on local social media pages that stated the collision was an accident, Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said there was a previous history between the driver and the man on the bike.
“This wasn’t an accident, it was an assault,” Lenkart said. “We had officers nearby who responded and were able to locate the vehicle. The driver was arrested for suspicion of OWI-causing injury.”
Lenkart added that surveillance video from a local business captured the incident and the firm provided a copy to police. The man on the bicycle was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
