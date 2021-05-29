OWOSSO — Volunteers fanned out at local cemeteries Friday — despite the cold and rain — to place flags on veterans’ graves ahead of Memorial Day.
The Owosso VFW Auxiliary coordinated the effort at Oak Hill and Hillcrest cemeteries while the Owosso Knights of Columbus placed flags at St. Paul Cemetery.
The groups placed new flags or replaced old, worn flags at hundreds of graves in the three cemeteries. Several dozen volunteers took part in the activity, an annual tradition ahead of the holiday.
In February, the Auxiliary said it needed volunteers and funding or the annual program might come to an end. COVID-19 and aging volunteers both impacted the effort.
Sandy Harvey, who coordinates the Auxiliary effort, said volunteers and donations came in after the call for help and made this year’s flag program possible.
