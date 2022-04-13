OWOSSO — The next meeting for planning the “all class reunion” of St. Paul High School will be April 19.
A press release states plans are being finalized for a reunion of all former alumni of St. Paul for Sept. 24. Organizers say they would “appreciate representatives from every class.”
For questions, call Bob Kersjes at (989) 445-0088, or Jane (Ahern) Back at (989) 413-3990.
