Hearing slated on Owosso zoning change

OWOSSO — The public is invited to comment on a proposed zoning change that would allow a plan to convert the old Wesleyan Church at 715 S. Washington St. into apartments.
On Monday, Owosso City Council members conducted a first reading of the rezoning request and set the public hearing for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at city hall. The item was part of the council meeting’s consent agent, which is approved without discussion.
Last week, the Owosso Planning Commission, in a 7-0 vote, recommended approval of the requests of builders Robert and Jayne Sutton to rezone four parcels along Washington and Park Street to multiple-family residential. The parcels are all part of the 2.3-acre former church property.
Robert Sutton has said he plans to build 15 apartments inside the church building and an additional 14 units on the old church property.
He said his first move will be to renovate the church building with upper-level units featuring high ceilings and possibly existing stained glass. He hopes to begin in late November.
The rental units will start at about $600 to $700 per month, he said, with the first ones to be completed in Spring 2022.
Sutton said he and his wife plan to invest $500,000 to $600,000 on the first phase, and another $1.2 million to construct the separate buildings. They are considering one-story, townhouse-style apartments for the additional buildings.
