Owosso plans demolition of fire-damaged home

OWOSSO — A house that was destroyed in a fire nearly five years ago is going to be demolished.
Monday, Owosso City Council members unanimously approved awarding a bid to SC Environmental Services for $11,219 to tear down the house at 424 Grover St.
The house, now owned by the city, should be demolished by the end of the year, City Manager Nathan Henne told council members. No specific date has been set.
Henne said neighbors will be notified in advance of the demolition.
“(Advance notice) is always very appreciated by neighbors,” Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth said.
The home caught fire at night. Two adults, male and female, and two children ages 7 and 5 were in the house at the time.
The male resident was awake when the fire ignited and woke up the others. Everyone got out of the house without injury, Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said the following day.
The fire was investigated, and officials believed it may have started as the result of a problem with the heating unit inside the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.