OWOSSO — It’s Fire Prevention Week, and members of the Owosso Fire Department and Owosso Police Department came to Emerson Elementary School Tuesday to speak to first graders.
Captain Todd Follen and firefighter/paramedic Alexis Budd from the Owosso Fire Department, along with a few officers from the Owosso Police Department came to speak to the kids in Holly Schultz, Lisa Scherer and Sue Petersen’s first grade classes.
Follen, who has been captain for over 23 years and a paramedic for about 30 years, said the department has gotten feedback over the years that the program has led to kids using what they learned and applying it in close-call incidents at home.
“They remembered what they were taught and did it, and it saved their lives or saved their family or kept them from getting burned bad,” he said. “We know that it works.”
“It’s clear when we ask questions that they are going to go home and do their homework and learn their address,” Budd added. “They know to call 911; they know that it’s important it’s an actual emergency and not if they want to order a pizza. I think it’s good we can come out here and give them something you don’t think about every day. It’s good to be prepared.”
Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of Oct. 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871, and killed more than 250 people and destroyed roughly 3.3 square miles of the city. Follen and Budd talked to the students about fire safety, including the importance of families having a fire plan and designated meeting spot, what to do if you catch on fire, how to call 911, the importance of knowing your address and remaining calm while calling and what to do if you are trapped in a room.
Scherer said the students are learning about community helpers in first grade, including firefighters and police officers.
“It’s good for connecting the students for when there’s an emergency,” she said.
The students also got to see the insides of a firetruck and an ambulance, and hear their sirens.
Budd, who has been a paramedic for more than six years, told the students that although they often hear the word ‘fireman,’ girls can become firefighters too.
“Especially in 2022, in certain careers women are doing everything that we didn’t think we could do before. I think it’s important that little girls know that they too can do the same job. I didn’t think when I started the training that I was going to be able to do it, but you’d be surprised,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.