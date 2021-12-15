OWOSSO — Richard and Nina DeVreese, graduates of Corunna High School who are serving as missionaries to Guatemala, will speak at First Church of Christ, 585 E. North St., at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.
Richard DeVreese has served as an EMT and is a graduate of School of Missionary Aviation Technology. He is a certified flight instructor and has completed pre-field orientation for pilots and mechanics with Jungle Aviation and Radio Service in North Carolina.
He has had additional flight training in the Rocky Mountains.
He will oversee the aviation program for Paradise Bound Guatemala.
Nina DeVreese is a Spanish teacher and works with the children’s ministry and leads women’s Bible studies in Guatemala.
Following the service there will be a lunch in the church hall. Everyone is invited go to Owosso Community Airport to see the airplane and Jeep the DeVreeses will take to Guatemala.
There will be a time of prayer and blessings for the vehicles, and Richard and Nina DeVreese.
Members of the church, the sponsoring church for the DeVreeses, have spent countless hours outfitting the Jeep with a roof rack and other necessities to prepare it for rugged terrain travel in Guatemala.
