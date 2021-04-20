Sprucing up downtown

OWOSSO — A plan to enhance the beauty and walkability of the downtown area soon will launch with flower bed repairs and replacements along Exchange Street.
During Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting, members approved a $35,000 bid from local Sunburst Gardens to perform the work this spring and summer.
The move, requested by Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority, was part of the council’s consent agenda, which does not include discussion before the vote.
“We’re finding a balance between our beautiful flower beds — we want to keep those in an optimal state — and making downtown more walkable for pedestrians,” OMS/DDA Executive Director Josh Adams said before Monday’s meeting.
It’s been more than 10 years since downtown streetscape improvements have been made. Multiple issues have since arisen with watering, drainage, and flowers and trees dying.
For example, some trees are planted inside flower boxes that sit too high for the tree’s health and need to be lowered, Adams said.
Also, some of the “caps” around the top edge of the brick flower beds are deteriorating despite being made of high-priced — but too soft, as it turned out — stone material, he said.
In addition, some trees have grown to the point where they are blocking business facades. They could be removed.
“We want to make the placement of trees more strategic,” Adams said. “We don’t want to plant them in places where they’re not in front of business signs but between buildings.”
A number of the larger flower beds block portions of the sidewalk for pedestrians, especially on Washington and Main streets. In future phases of the beautification plan, some beds could be replaced with large urns containing flowers. The urns take up less room and are mobile.
“But we don’t want to take away from our beautiful flowers,” Adams said. “We still want to highlight the flower bed program.”
This spring the focus is on flower beds on Exchange. Down the road, improvements will include additional trash receptacles and benches, and concrete and brick repair to sidewalks.
“We don’t want to change the look of downtown completely,” Adams said. “It’s about making a beautiful streetscape, but one that’s practical and easily maintained. We plan to keep much of the charm of downtown.”
Details on improvements are still being worked out by the OMS Design Committee’s Streetscape Subcommittee, whose members include business owners, residents and Department of Public Works employees.
Bill Gilbert, co-owner of Gilbert’s Hardware on Main, serves on the subcommittee and supports beautifying the downtown streetscape.
“I think everybody likes to feel positive when they walk downtown — they want it to be clean and bright and not look tired,” Gilbert said. “This (plan) will get downtown spiffed up so it will be much nicer for our customers.
“The streetscape is the front door to our stores.”
One open question is how to fund the long-term improvements, which could cost between $100,000 and $150,000, Adams said.
Funding possibilities including finding sponsors for urns. Their names would be inscribed on plaques attached to the urns, he said.
Launching downtown streetscape improvements was originally planned for 2020, but then COVID-19 hit. The plan was delayed but the pandemic gave subcommittee members more time to consider streetscape options, Adams said.
