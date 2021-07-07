OWOSSO — A public hearing has been set on a local rule that would allow all off-road vehicles — as well as golf carts — to be driven on some city streets, subject to restrictions.
On Tuesday, Owosso City Council members approved a consent agenda, which is not a debatable motion, that included scheduling a public hearing for 7:30 p.m. July 19 on whether to permit ORVs on public streets.
Last month, council members OK’d allowing golf carts to be driven on city streets, with limitations. At the time, several residents said they wanted all off-road vehicles to be allowed, and some council members agreed.
An ORV is defined as any motor vehicle designed for or capable of cross-country travel on or immediately over land, water, sand, snow or other natural terrain.
In 2014, the state added a section to the Michigan Vehicle Code allowing for limited and regulated use of golf carts and ORVs on public streets.
Under the amended vehicle code, local units of government can permit golf carts and ORVs on streets with certain restrictions.
The cities of Perry, Laingsburg, Corunna, Ovid and Durand, the villages of Chesaning and Elsie, and townships throughout Shiawassee County allow off-road vehicles on local streets, subject to restrictions.
The proposed Owosso ordinance includes the following rules:
n ORVs may be operated from May 1 to Oct. 31 during the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and from Nov. 1 to April 30 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
n No person under 12 years of age shall operate an ORV.
n A person under the age of 18 years old shall not operate an ORV unless the person is in possession of a valid driver license or under the direct supervision of a parent or guardian and the person has in his or her immediate possession an ORV safety certificate issued pursuant to Part 811 of the Michigan Natural Resources and Protection Act or a comparable ORV safety certificate issued under the authority of another state or a province of Canada. These requirements are in addition to any applicable requirements of state law in MCL 324.81129, as may be amended.
n All ORV operators 18 years of age or older shall have in their immediate possession a valid driver license.
n A person shall not operate an ORV at a speed greater than 25 miles per hour or a lower posted ORV speed limit or in a manner that interferes with traffic on the street. In no event shall a person operate an ORV at a rate of speed greater than is reasonable and proper, or in a careless manner, having due regard for conditions then existing.
n Unless the person possesses a valid driver license pursuant to MCL 257.25, as amended, a person shall not operate an ORV if the ORV is registered as a motor vehicle and either is more than 65 inches wide or has three wheels.
n ORVs shall travel single file except that an ORV may travel abreast of another ORV when it is overtaking or passing, or being overtaken and passed by, another ORV.
n ORVs shall display a lighted headlight and lighted taillight at all times.
n A person shall operate an ORV with the flow of traffic on the far right of the maintained portion of the street, in a manner that does not interfere with traffic on the street.
n Operation of ORVs is not allowed on the James Miner Trail or the Riverwalk Trail.
n A person shall not transport any passenger in or upon an ORV unless the manufacturing standards for the vehicle make provisions for transporting passengers.
n A person shall not operate an ORV unless the vehicle is equipped with a braking system that may be operated by hand or foot, capable of producing deceleration at 14 feet per second on level ground at a speed of 20 miles per hour; a brake light, brighter than the taillight, visible from behind the vehicle when the brake is activated, if the vehicle is operated during the hours of one-half hour after sunset and one-half hour before sunrise; and a throttle so designed that when the pressure used to advance the throttle is removed, the engine speed will immediately and automatically return to idle.
n An individual who is operating or is a passenger on an ORV shall wear a crash helmet and protective eyewear that are approved by the United States department of transportation. This subsection does not apply to an individual wearing a properly adjusted and fastened safety belt if the ORV is equipped with a roof that meets or exceeds United States department of transportation standards for a crash helmet.
n An ORV shall not be operated on any state trunkline (i.e., M-52, M-21 and M-71) right-of-way, except that the operator of a vehicle may cross a street, county road, or highway, other than a limited access highway, at right angles, for the purpose of getting from one area to another, if the operation can be done in safety. The operator shall bring the vehicle to a complete stop before proceeding across a street, county road, or highway, and shall yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic.
n These requirements are in addition to any applicable requirements of state law in Part 811 of Act 451 of 1994, the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, as may be amended.
n It is lawful for city employees or city contractors to operate a city-owned ORV for any purposes within the scope of city operations.
n The operator of an ORV involved in any accident resulting in any property damage, personal injury, or death shall report such accident to the local police immediately.
n The operator of the vehicle is liable for damages to private property caused by operation of the vehicle under this chapter, including, but not limited to, damage to trees, shrubs, or growing crops, injury to other living creatures, or erosive or other ecological damage. The owner of the private property may recover from the individual responsible nominal damages of not less than the amount of damage or injury.
n A person who violates this section is responsible for a civil infraction and subject to a fine of not more than $500 and/or impoundment of the vehicle. In the event an ORV is impounded, the owner of the ORV must pay the cost of transportation, towing, storage, and prove ownership of the ORV before it is released to that owner.
n In addition to the fine provided for herein, a court shall order violators of this section to pay the cost of repairing any damage to the environment, a street, county road, or highway, or public property as a result of the violation pursuant to MCL 324.81131(17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.