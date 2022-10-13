OWOSSO — Shiawassee Health and Wellness will be having an active shooter training exercise from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at its main building, 1555 Industrial Drive in Owosso.
This drill is for employees only. Our building and services will be closed to the public beginning at 2 p.m. The crisis line will be available during the drill at (989) 723-6791.
“The purpose of this drill is to have our employees participate in a training scenario for the preparedness education training program SHW employees have received on the ALICE active shooting training model. This drill will be conducted with the assistance of Owosso Public Safety, Shiawassee Emergency Management and Shiawassee Central Dispatch,” a press release said.
During the exercise, police officers and firefighters will be near the building.
“We want the public to be aware this is only a training scenario,” SHW said.
