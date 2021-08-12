OWOSSO — A high-pressure gas line break during construction of Memorial Healthcare’s new neurology center prompted an evacuation of area homes but did not affect the hospital’s services.
Construction crews hit a gas line at the north side of the site — near Ada and Jennett streets — about 2 p.m. Gas flowed from a hole in the ground, causing a whooshing noise and a distinct “rotten egg” smell.
Owosso police, fire and ambulance crews responded. A short time later, Consumers Energy crews came, capping the leak by about 5 p.m. During the incident, full Memorial operations continued.
“No Memorial Healthcare services were affected and business remains as usual,” Vicki McKay, Memorial’s director of business development, said via email.
No one was injured in the incident. The leaked gas dissipated in the air, but as a precaution area residents were asked to evacuate or shelter in place with windows closed, Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said.
A front-end loader parked next to the hole where the gas line ruptured may have hit the line while digging, officials speculated.
