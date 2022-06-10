CORUNNA — A jury took about 41/2 hours Thursday to find Tylor Sattler-VanWagoner guilty of sexually assaulting a minor female family member. He now faces up to life in prison.
The trial for Tylor Sattler-VanWagoner began Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court, with testimony from the victim and numerous other witnesses. It lasted all of Wednesday and stretched into Thursday with the prosecution and defense presenting their closing arguments. The jury was sent to deliberate shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday and returned the verdict at about 2:30 p.m.
Following the jury’s verdict, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart revoked bond until sentencing, which is slated for 8:30 a.m. July 15.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Graham Leach, who was lead prosecutor on the case, said after the close of proceedings that he was glad his office was able to earn a conviction.
“We’re pleased with the verdict,” Leach said. “The jury got it right and we got a scary person off the streets.”
Prosecutor Scott Koerner echoed Leach’s sentiments and hailed his assistant prosecutors for their hard work in earning a conviction.
“We’re very pleased with the fact that we got a verdict that brings justice for the victim and her family,” Koerner said. “I’d also like to acknowledge Graham Leach and Abigail Tepper, who were very zealous on this case and achieved justice for the victim.”
Sattler-VanWagoner was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in February 2021 for sexually assaulting a minor female family member at his residence in 2017. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual abuse.
Court records indicate he was arraigned Feb. 24, 2021, before former magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty, and posted a $75,000 cash/surety bond, and has been free while awaiting disposition of the case.
In Michigan, CSC-1 is punishable by up to life in prison.
Sattler-VanWagoner previously rejected a plea offer from the prosecutor’s office that would have seen him plead guilty to a reduced charge and serve approximately two years in prison, according to estimated sentencing guidelines.
With the CSC-1 conviction, Sattler-VanWagoner will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.