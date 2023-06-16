OWOSSO — A local branch office of a multinational entertainment solutions business is set to shutter on July 31. Workers say the closure is retaliatory, coming on the heels of a successful unionization vote in mid May.
In February 2022, Vista Group International (VGI) — a New Zealand-based conglomerate consisting of “several businesses that provide software and technology solutions across the film industry sectors of distribution (and) exhibition,” per the company’s website — announced that it had acquired the U.S. entertainment software company, Retriever Solutions.
Retriever’s existing business of providing “comprehensive and fully-integrated theater management, point-of-sale, web solutions and IT products” to film exhibitors dovetailed nicely with Vista’s — whose companies create software for electronic lobby displays, among other things.
The acquisition announcement contained all of the requisite public relations enthusiasms.
“This was an irresistible opportunity to work with a talented team who produce great cinema management software and have built a loyal customer base,” said Vista Group CEO Kimbal Riley in a press release. “People can’t wait to get back to the cinema after the challenges of the past two years and we believe the industry has a really strong future. By joining forces with Retriever, we’re in an even better position to deliver on that potential as the world’s leading software company serving the cinema industry.”
The press release, dated Feb. 27, 2022, also affirmed Vista’s commitment to keeping things “business as usual” for Retriever’s customer base, and that “employees will continue to work from Retriever’s existing premises in Owosso and Denver, Colorado.”
Yet now, Vista has done an abrupt about-face.
In an emailed statement, Vista Cinema (a subdivision of VGI) CEO Leonard Newnham used language quite at odds with Riley’s comments from last year to explain the company’s decision to close shop in Owosso.
“It’s common knowledge that the cinema industry has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be in a period of recovery. We have had to closely monitor and constantly reevaluate our costs to allow us to continue to support the industry recovery over the coming years,” Newnham wrote. “We are deeply saddened to make the difficult decision to permanently shutter the Michigan office with effect from July 31, 2023. We hope to work with the team, support them through this transition and help them with landing new opportunities where we can.”
This does not compute, say Vista Owosso’s software savvy staffers.
Office employees received notice that their branch was closing a scant 48 hours after they had voted 11-1, to affiliate with the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians-Communication Workers of America union.
The branch’s decision to unionize stemmed, at least in part, from a desire to feel like less of an afterthought within the company’s globe-spanning structure.
“We feel we are an asset to Vista both in technical skill and relationship management with our clients. We look forward to having representation in the decisions the company makes regarding us. We feel we can become more integrally involved in Vista’s vision than we are currently, and can further represent the company with professionalism and pride,” reads a portion of the office’s union declaration to management.
Newnham has not responded to a return email asking about the company’s attitudes towards unionization, but employees believe the proof is in the pudding, noting anecdotally that Owosso had seemed to be in line for more investment prior to the union vote.
Vista’s Owosso employees are trying to fight the power. Spirits remain resolute, said spokesperson Nick Albertson. “We stand in solidarity,” he added.
On May 17, they filed an unfair labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.
Kayla Blado, a director/press secretary at the Office of Congressional and Public Affairs of the NLRB, said the regional office in Detroit will handle the investigation.
The Washington, D.C.-based agency will likely act on the group’s petition in seven to 14 weeks, Blado said.
In the meantime, Vista Owosso employees are planning a June 24 rally at their office at 621 W. Oliver St. The building, the former home of the Owosso YWCA, currently has a “for sale” sign in front of it. It is listed online by Keller Williams Realty of Lansing with an asking price of $549,000. Albertson said they plan to have several local “political figures” in attendance.
In the opinion of Michigan State University business professor John Beck, an expert on the topic of labor relations, Vista’s move is a clear case of retaliation, and as such is illegal.
Threatening closure is a tactic commonly used to try to scare off unionization efforts, Beck said, but it usually results in what he called metaphorically “burning down the office with the employees still inside.”
