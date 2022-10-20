ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A 39-year-old Three Rivers woman was killed in a head-on crash in Constantine Township Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police.
The woman was driving on southbound U.S. 131 around 1:20 p.m. when it was hit by a pickup truck, driven by a 59-year-old man from Owosso. According to the MSP several witnesses said the pickup was traveling northbound on U.S. 131 and passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just prior to the collision.
