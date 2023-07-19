OWOSSO — It’s amazing what you’ll find when a building is no longer in the way.
It’s even more amazing what you can do when you have a chance to restore things to the way they once were.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 12:14 pm
By DAWN PARKER
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — It’s amazing what you’ll find when a building is no longer in the way.
It’s even more amazing what you can do when you have a chance to restore things to the way they once were.
When the Owosso Hotel was razed in 2005, something was revealed that hadn’t seen the light of day since 1929 — a large Quaker Oats ad, largely faded but still visible.
This week, a pair of artists began the long hoped-for work of restoring the mural on S. Washington Street to its former glory.
The work is being carried out by two members of the Shiawassee Arts Center staff.
Exhibits director Jennifer Ross is joined by Philip Martin-Luckhurst, SAC assistant exhibits director. By the end of their first full day on Tuesday, they had completed one big task, and “Quaker Oats” was visible in large white letters.
Ross said the work should be completed by the end of next week, weather permitting.
The restoration project will include painting over a Mail Pouch Tobacco ad that Martin-Luckhurst said dates to around the turn of the 20th century.
They anticipate the toughest task will be restoring the so-called “Quaker Oats Man,” currently not much more than a shadow in the mural’s upper left quadrant.
But even some of the parts that may not have seemed challenging have been — some of the individual letters, for instance.
“The E and the R, there was nothing left of the original,” Martin-Luckhurst said. “We had to do our research and find out what it should look like.”
The top of the K in Quaker, which extends above the boundary of the mural, also required some research.
They will also fill in what appears to be a broken white line on the bottom. It’s meant to be a solid line.
Why does it look like dashes? “That’s where the support joists were,” Martin-Luckhurst said.
Some of the in-between steps include edging the letters in red and giving the piece a blue background.
The project has the backing of sponsors like McLaren Rental of Owosso (the lift, plus the safety equipment) and Wolverine Sign (the paint).
Martin-Luckhurst said they’ve received a lot of positive feedback on their work.
“I think this is going smoothly,” Ross added (a paint pun, perhaps?).
Other sponsors include the Cook Family Foundation, the Central Business District and Edwards Sign, who will provide a banner to hang below the finished mural that will acknowledge both the SAC and sponsors.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(1) comment
Very cool. Beautiful idea, beautiful work. Thank you to everyone involved!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.