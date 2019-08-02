OWOSSO — A natural gas leak in downtown Owosso forced residents and workers to briefly evacuate Friday morning.
At approximately 9:45 a.m., a contractor hit a 3-inch natural gas main near the intersection of Washington and Williams Street, according to a Facebook post by the city of Owosso.
The Owosso Fire Department arrived on scene within 30 seconds to rope off the area, the post continued, as fire officials went door to door to assess the situation.
Consumers Energy arrived shortly thereafter to shut the line down, at approximately 10:20 a.m.
Through the use of detection equipment, the Owosso Fire Department determined that the gas disbursed upward and away from area homes and businesses due to the lack of wind at the time.
The smell of natural gas was heavy throughout the downtown area for a short period of time. Employees at Fifth Third Bank at the corner of Washington and Exchange streets evacuated their building because they initially thought there was a leak inside the building.
