Hope springs anew

OWOSSO TWP. — Shiawassee Hope in Owosso is the first area nonprofit to win a donation from the 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area for a second time.
The group was chosen to receive $22,500 Monday during a regular meeting of the Women Who Care at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center. In February 2017, Shiawassee Hope got a boost of $20,400 from the women’s group.
Nonprofit organizations and agencies that have won previously are not eligible to be chosen again for two years.
“I was absolutely thrilled,” Shiawassee Hope Executive Director Marlene Webster said. “Sustaining programs without funding sources is difficult. This lets us focus on the work, knowing the funding is there.”
The contribution received in 2017 enabled Shiawassee Hope to open the LINC Community Pantry at Lincoln High School in Owosso.
The new donation will provide funds for a new playground in Pleasant Valley Trailer Park, one of the “neighborhoods” helped by Shiawassee Hope; the LINC Community Pantry; and to create an emergency food pantry within the Pleasant Valley Impact Center.
“We are all very happy for the children to have the opportunity to have a safe outdoor play area,” said Sue Ludington, a co-founder of the 100-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area.
Dianne Rodgers, a Shiawassee Hope board member who belongs to the Women Who Care group, gave the pitch Monday for Shiawassee Hope.
“I was very nervous; I wanted us to win so bad,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “It was very awesome and very much needed. We’re going to be able to do a lot for the children in our community neighborhoods.”
Webster said the LINC pantry has been an unqualified success since opening roughly three years ago, providing $1,100 worth of food serving 300 to 400 people every month.
Raising enough money to keep the pantry going is a big challenge, she said.
A portion of Monday’s donation earmarked for the pantry should be sufficient to support it for the next eight to 10 months.
At Monday’s meeting, other presenters were Denise Meyer on behalf of Action For Child Care and Anna Owens, who presented for the Lebowsky Center For the Performing Arts.
The hat — out of which three names are drawn for presentations — also held the names of other nonprofits who vied to speak: Friends of the Shiawassee River, Make a Wish Foundation, St. Johnson-Owosso Food Pantry, Laingsburg Clothesline, Families Against Narcotics, Family Life Services, Pathways Adult Education, Shiawassee Family YMCA, Voices for Children CAC and Respite Volunteers.
One Hundred-plus Women Who Care of the Greater Owosso Area, a local chapter of a larger group, was founded in 2016 by Lisa Hood, Becky Hartnagle, Ludington and Cindy Schluckebier. Their first donation, of $18,600, was won by Welcome Home Veterans, a planned housing development for veterans and their families in Bancroft.
Including Monday’s gift to Shiawassee Hope, to date local nonprofits have received a whopping $253,200 from the philanthropic group.
The local Women Who Care group conducts one-hour meetings three times per year. Members nominate local charities to receive a donation.
After five-minute presentations about each nominee, the women vote.
For details about Women Who Care, visit owossowomencare.com.
