Online hearings keep courts open

LANSING — Michigan’s Supreme Court announced a milestone last week for online court hearings conducted via Zoom since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in late March caused courts across Michigan to severely restrict in-person proceedings — 500,000 hours of hearings have “kept the doors to Michigan’s justice system open,” according to a press release.
For its part, Shiawassee County’s 35th Circuit Court adapted to the situation early on, and began conducting Zoom hearings in March.
“The 35th Circuit Court has been utilizing Zoom virtual technology almost immediately after it has become available for use in the courtroom. Our first Zoom hearing was March 19, 2020,” 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said Friday in an email. “Since then, I have logged nearly 200 hours of Zoom hearings. These hours do not include hours logged by the Circuit Court Referee or Conciliator.”
Stewart said last week that an in-person jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 11 in circuit court. The jury selection process will take place at the Corunna High School cafeteria. After the jury has been selected, the jurors will be transported back to the court house, where the trial will proceed more or less normally — with participants wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines by having jurors sit in the court’s gallery.
“In order to keep the doors to Michigan’s justice system open, judges and other court officers have quickly moved to hold remote proceedings using Zoom in order to prevent spread of COVID-19. Through a series of administrative orders, the Court has authorized additional use of remote proceedings while safeguarding the rights of participants,” a press release from the Michigan Supreme Court stated.
“Other states are copying Michigan’s example of tapping innovation and creativity to keep the doors of our justice system open,” said Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack. “Achieving 500,000 hours of hearings is just the beginning because our response to the pandemic has created the opportunity to take a giant step forward toward our goals of accessible courts that are efficient and engaged with the local community.”
Trial courts across the state are livestreaming Zoom proceedings on YouTube. A Virtual Courtroom Directory is available for the public to choose a specific county or judge via an interactive map and view those proceedings.
“What began as a measure to safely conduct court business, has become a valuable tool in expediting hearings and connecting with otherwise unreachable litigants. Whatever our “new normal” will be when these challenging times are behind us, Zoom will surely play a part,” Stewart added.
Courts are required to either livestream proceedings to YouTube live or to post a video of those proceedings immediately after the event, according to the Supreme Court’s press release. To view any court proceedings, the public can visit https://micourt.courts.michigan.gov/virtualcourtroomdirectory/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.