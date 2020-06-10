Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.