OWOSSO — The Shiawassee District Library board Monday approved an initial reopening plan for its branches.
Beginning June 15, curbside and phone services will resume.
The Owosso branch will offer curbside pickup from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
The Durand Memorial branch will offer curbside services from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Staffing will be kept at a minimal level to allow social distancing in a small work area.
MeLCat, Michigan’s interlibrary loan system, is not expected to begin accepting requests until at least 75 to 80 percent of participating libraries have reopened.
Users may request books online through the library’s catalog or by phone; specific titles must be given. The library will notify patrons by text, email or phone when they are available for pickup. To pick up items, call the branch from the parking lot: Owosso at (989) 725-5134 or Durand at (989) 288-3743. Have your card number ready to read off over the phone. Staff will check out items and bring them to your car.
In addition, the following services will be available:
Reserve Express, a feature which allows automatic reserves for specific authors and series is now working again, but users must reenter their favorite authors.
E-books and downloadable audio books are available through the Libby app. There are also a wide variety of e-magazines available through RB Digital.
Materials may be returned in the book drops. Items will be cleaned and quarantined before they are lent again. All items due after the library closed March 16 are due July 6, and fines will not begin accruing until July 7.
Expired cards in good standing may be renewed for a limited period of time by emailing info@sdl.lib.mi.us: include the card number and name.
Free Wi-Fi access is available outside both buildings.
Neither branch is accepting the donations.
Additional information or changes will be posted on the Shiawassee District Library’s Facebook page.
At this time, staff say buildings will begin to reopen on July 6, subject to change at the recommendation of local, state, or federal authorities.
A complete text of the reopening document is available at sdl.lib.mi.us/plan1.pdf, and a final plan and policy will be presented to the board Thursday.
