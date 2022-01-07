Owosso sets hearing for Maple Street work

OWOSSO — The city’s plan to repave Maple Avenue moved ahead Monday when the Owosso City Council members set a public hearing for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 to receive residents’ comments regarding the proposed special assessment roll for improving the street, from M-71 (Corunna Avenue) to the north end of the road.
This will be the second public hearing, conducted after bids for the project are received and assessment amounts set. The hearing allows affected property owners to comment on their particular assessment.
“This public hearing is designed to allow affected citizens the opportunity to argue whether or not the amount of their assessment is fair and equitable in relation to the benefit they receive from the project,” Ryan Suchanek, director of public services and utilities, said in a Jan. 3 memo to council.
A majority of property owners on Maple submitted a petition to improve the street, which was accepted by council at its Sept. 3, 2019, meeting.
Eleven properties are identified in city documents as forming the special assessment district for Maple — one on Corunna Avenue, one on Oakwood Avenue (owned by Great Lakes Central Railroad) and nine on Maple.
The total estimated project cost is $185,350, of which $104,316 is eligible for special assessment. The cost to the city will be about $62,589.
Property owners will be assessed a total of $40,286. Generally, property owners can pay their share of the assessment in a lump sum or over a 10-year period.
Maple will get basic resurfacing, called crush/shape/cap, in which the existing asphalt is crushed and reapplied, creating a new roadway.
The project does not involve new curbs, gutters, water mains, sewers or sidewalks.
