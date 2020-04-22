OWOSSO — The city brush pickup program begins April 29.
Brush pickup will continue on the last Wednesday of each month through Oct. 28. It’s not necessary to call to register for pickup. The placing of brush at curbside should not occur earlier than the Sunday evening prior to the monthly pickup commencement date.
Residents are urged to use the city drop-off site on Aiken Road (just south of Industrial Drive). The site reopened April 4 and is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the end of the season (usually the first Saturday in December).
This service is for city residents only. Proof of city residency must be presented.
On April 29, DPW crews will begin to cover the entire city, moving along as brush volumes permit, and record each street as it is completed. No return trips will be permitted once DPW crews have completed Brush Pick-up on a street. It may take several days for brush to be picked up in the entire city.
Brush must be out to the curb by 7 a.m. on pickup day. Brush must be no larger than 3 inches in diameter and no longer than 8 feet long.
The following material will not be collected:
n Brush cut or trimmed by contractors. Persons hired by the property owners are responsible for disposal of material.
n Material cleared from lots or undeveloped property.
n Material in boxes, bags or containers.
n Yard waste and grass clippings.
If you have any questions, call (989) 725-0550.
