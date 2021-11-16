Owosso says police can ticket non-EVs parked in EV charging spots

OWOSSO — As a two-charger electric vehicle charging station is installed in the Main Street Plaza parking lot, the city has passed a rule amendment reserving parking spaces for electric cars using the battery-charging service.
During Monday’s meeting, Owosso City Council members voted 7-0 to approve the ordinance change, which allows Owosso police to ticket non-electric vehicles parked in the charging station spots, or electric vehicles that remain parked after their batteries are recharged.
Dave Acton of the Downtown Development Authority, whose members spearheaded the $200,000 project, spoke during a public hearing before the vote.
“I want to express my full support for this. It lines up with the master plan,” Acton said, adding that in some cities with EV charging stations, combustible-engine vehicles are lined up in parking places reserved for electric vehicles, making the rule change necessary. “There’s still a pushback on electric vehicles.”
“They’re quiet, there’s no pollution, and finding a place to plug them in (isn’t easy). I can see where you’re coming from,” resident Ed Urban said.
The chargers are set up in Main Street Plaza, at the corner of Main and Washington streets, but it will be about two weeks before they are in full operation. Officials are still waiting on signage, paint on the lot surface and additional work by Consumers Energy.
Final step: Officials from Future Energy, based in Troy, will help city officials get the station up and running, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika said.
In August 2020, the council gave the DDA approval to borrow $34,257, the match amount for a Consumers Energy grant that will fund 80 percent of the project, with a goal of opening the station in October 2020.
Finding the right location for the station delayed installation: City officials wanted the centrally located Main Street Plaza, while Consumers said the station could be installed more easily in the “fountain” parking lot at Exchange and Washington streets. In the end, Consumers found a way to make Main Street Plaza work.
Once the station is operating, the only cost to the city is electricity and annual service fees. An original plan to enlist area businesses and individuals to sponsor the cost and allow vehicles to use the station for free was scuttled after the pandemic hit.
Therefore, charging station users will pay a fee, the amount of which has not yet been announced. Sponsors will be sought eventually, city officials have said.
The city of Owosso secured a $158,500 Consumers Energy-Power MI Drive Grant, covering 80 percent of the purchase and installation cost. The station will occupy space equal to about three parking spaces.
The station is using 440 DC Fast Chargers, boasting a 15 to 30 minute charge time. The idea is to encourage visitors to come to Owosso. While vehicles are charging, their owners can shop, boosting the local economy, DDA leaders have said in written materials.
Throughout the summer of 2019, OMS/DDA officials discussed an electric vehicle charging station with several downtown property owners and tenants. Their input spurred applying for the Consumers grant.
Although combustible-engine vehicles still vastly outnumber electric cars, more than 3 million were added to the worldwide fleet in 2020.
