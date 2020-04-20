Area salons, barbershops cope with COVID-19 fallout

OWOSSO — Area barbershop and hair salon owners are hoping they can open again soon after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order shut down “non-essential” businesses as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Adam Voss, owner of The Lounge barber shop in downtown Owosso, said he closed even before Whitmer’s order.
Voss said when the outbreak began to get more attention in the media and people began paying attention to it, he initially doubted its severity. But after he and an independent contractor who works at The Lounge discussed what was going on, they decided to close about a week before the order was issued.
“It was a normal week pretty much, before people were really realizing the true impact of all this,” Voss continued. “We didn’t even know whether it was even a real thing. People were coming in pretty steadily, and it came to a screeching halt.”
He and his co-worker decided the risk was too great, due to the number of people they come into contact with, to continue operating.
“Basically, it’s next to impossible to maintain distance,” Voss said. “I still have my days where I think this is crazy and wonder if it’s real, if the media gets slanted one way or another.”
Voss, who has been in business about five years, said he has filed for unemployment, but the state’s website isn’t set up for business owners or independent contractors. He’s managed to put some money away, and feels like he’ll make it until things get back to normal.
“I will definitely make it,” Voss said. “It’s a bit of a challenge, and it’s hard to plan for the future. I think I’ve prepared myself and my family by saving. I know a lot of people don’t have that, and that has to be hard.”
When he does re-open, Voss plans on changes that will concentrate on safety.
“I’m open to some restrictions,” Voss said. “I’m willing to adapt, do some things like online appointments only, or one person at a time, or call someone in from their car who’s waiting.”
Cutting Edge owner Jackie Shenk opened in 1995 and has a loyal group of customers who patiently wait weeks for an appointment. She said her team of stylists — Aymee Henne, Lexie Sexton, Jodi Baese, Shaunna Felker and Tram Stevens — deserve praise.
“COVID-19 has been traumatic for us,” Shenk wrote in an email. “We pride ourselves in not only being our clients’ stylists, but their friends. We miss them all so much. It has been a tremendous loss for us not only financially, but personally. We love our salon and are more like a big family, than just simply co-workers.”
Shenk said her employees are considered “self-employed,” and have filed for unemployment and been denied. Shenk said she has not been charging her stylists chair rent during the virus outbreak. She also thanked building owner Michael Erfourth for working with her during the crisis.
However, she predicts a “madhouse” when things get back to normal, and pledged to her customers that she and her employees will stay open “six days a week, with 10 hour days.”
“We feel like we are letting our clients down, if that makes sense,” Shenk said. “We are feeling fortunate to be healthy, and safe, and we are praying for all our sister salons during this COVID-19 tragedy.”
