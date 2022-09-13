Fitness Coliseum to hold run/walk in honor of slain teacher

OWOSSO — Fitness Coliseum, 210 S. Water St., is hosting a run/walk Friday in honor of a Memphis, Tennessee, teacher who was kidnapped and murdered Sept. 2.
Organizers said in an email Monday they are honoring Eliza Fletcher to “hopefully make a positive impact in spite of this tragedy.” Interested participants should gather at 4:10 a.m. Friday at Fitness Coliseum. The group will take off for the run promptly at 4:20 a.m., the time Fletcher was abducted.
The event’s organizers stressed it is not a race, just “a gathering of people to honor someone who was senselessly taken and to hopefully make a statement that it should never be unsafe to run.” The event will cover 3 miles, with an option to do 1.5 miles.
The public is welcome and membership to Fitness Coliseum is not required. There is no registration — just show up.
Cash donations will be collected and given to Memphis Girls on The Run. If you would like to donate via credit card, you can do so directly to Memphis GOTR at gotrmemphis.org/donate.
According to The Associated Press, thousands of runners across the U.S. took part in a similar event Sept. 9 to honor Fletcher. A mother of two and an avid runner, she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle Sept. 2 while running near the University of Memphis campus. Her body was later found Sept. 5 behind a vacant duplex after a massive police search lasting more than three days.
Cleotha Abston, 38, who told a Shelby County judge he prefers to be referred to as Cleotha Henderson, has been charged with first-degree murder. U.S. Marshals arrested Henderson Sept. 3 after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near where Fletcher was last seen.
