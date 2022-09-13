Fitness Coliseum to hold run/walk in honor of slain teacher

Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP Runners make their way down Main Street in Tupelo, Miss. as they hold their "Liza's Lights" run early Sept. 9 in Tupelo Miss., to remember Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and murdered while she was running in the early morning hours Sept. 2 in Memphis, Tenn.

OWOSSO — Fitness Coliseum, 210 S. Water St., is hosting a run/walk Friday in honor of a Memphis, Tennessee, teacher who was kidnapped and murdered Sept. 2.

Organizers said in an email Monday they are honoring Eliza Fletcher to “hopefully make a positive impact in spite of this tragedy.” Interested participants should gather at 4:10 a.m. Friday at Fitness Coliseum. The group will take off for the run promptly at 4:20 a.m., the time Fletcher was abducted.

