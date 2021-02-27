Owosso man charged in hit-and-run crash

OWOSSO — A 51-year-old Owosso man has been charged in connection with a Sunday afternoon hit-and-run crash along M-52 near Morrice Road, according to a press release from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Wiesenborn was arraigned Friday by 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson on one count of failure to stop resulting in serious impairment/death and one count of driving while license suspended. Wiesenborn pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Police were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of M-52 and Morrice Road in response to a report of a hit-and-run crash. According to police, a pickup truck struck a 41-year-old Owosso man who was filling his vehicle with gas along the side of the highway near the intersection. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Weisenborn was arrested Wednesday. The court scheduled a probable cause conference for 8:15 a.m. March 10 and a preliminary exam for 2 p.m. March 16 — both before Clarkson.
Online court records indicate Weisenborn was released on a personal recognizance bond following Friday’s hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.