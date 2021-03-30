OWOSSO — Several Easter-related events and services are planned by Owosso-area Methodist churches.
A Maundy Thursday Service is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Henderson United Methodist Church, 302 E. Main St.
There will be a Good Friday Service at Trinity United Methodist Church, 720 S. Shiawassee St. in Owosso, at noon Friday.
At 7 a.m. Easter Sunday, there will be a sunrise service at the Chapin United Methodist Church, 19848 Chapin Road, followed by breakfast. The full breakfast will be put on by members of the church.
The regular worship times for the Easter Sunday include: Henderson UMC, 9 a.m.; Chapin UMC, 10 a.m.; and Trinity UMC, 11:30 a.m.
Trinity UMC will serve an Easter continental breakfast at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Coffee, juice and doughnuts will be served by the United Methodist Men of Trinity UMC.
The churches require masks when to enter the church, and everyone must use hand sanitizer before proceeding into the sanctuary.
Social distancing will be observed at each church. There is either a ramp or an elevator to use, if needed.
