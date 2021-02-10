Lions Club hopes to share kindness through continuing fundraiser

OWOSSO — At a time of immense division in American society, the Owosso Lions Club is spreading hope and kindness in the community through its “Be Kind” yard sign fundraising campaign.
The 24-by-18 inch yard signs, printed in the traditional Lions Club colors of blue and yellow, are available for $20 each, with proceeds supporting the Club’s future service projects geared toward the health and well-being of residents in Shiawassee County.
People may order by emailing owossolions@gmail.com, calling (989) 666-0277, or texting (989) 666-3899.
“There’s so much negativity (right now) and it’s not just here in our community, it’s across the world,” Club President Ryan Drake said Tuesday. “This is one simple reminder that you stick in your yard that everyone can see, and it just gives you that little reminder that everybody’s fighting a battle you know nothing about, so just be nice, be kind.”
Since re-forming in 2018, the Owosso Lions Club has focused on serving needy populations in the greater Shiawassee community, launching food drives and providing free vision screenings and glasses, among other services.
The idea to launch the yard sign fundraiser came as a result of the ongoing pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings, according to Drake. Traditionally, the Club makes appearances and offers services during annual community celebrations, including Owosso’s Curwood Festival, Durand’s Railroad Days and the Shiawassee County Fair, he said.
The Lions Club has sold approximately 25 to 30 yard signs since launching the fundraiser in January, and currently there’s no deadline in place for submitting orders. Every donation, no matter how big or small, makes an impact, and is greatly appreciated, Drake said.
“The money that is brought in from our county stays in our county. It doesn’t go to other counties, and it doesn’t go to the state level, it stays right here in our community,” he said.
For more information on the Owosso Lions Club, visit facebook.com/OwossoLionsClub/.
