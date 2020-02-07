OWOSSO — New movable planters for the downtown area, a new roof for Curwood Castle and lots and lots of street work — these are some of the future projects identified by the city’s latest Capital Improvement Plan.
The CIP, a six-year planning document that identifies needs and financing sources for public infrastructure improvements, was unanimously adopted by Owosso City Council members Monday. The city’s Planning Commission last month adopted the plan, which is reviewed and amended annually, and recommended council approval.
“A comprehensive CIP is an essential tool for the planning and development of the social, physical, and economic well-being of the community,” City Manager Nathan Henne said in a Feb. 3 memo to council.
“This process is a necessary step in an organized effort to strengthen the quality of public facilities and services; provide a framework for the realization of community goals and objectives; and provide a sound basis on which to build a healthy and vibrant community.”
Project categories are community development, Main Street and Downtown Development Authority, historical facilities, information technology, parks and recreation, public safety, public service, public works, water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant.
Community development highlights include demolition of a city-owned house deemed beyond repair, and the ongoing zoning ordinance update.
In addition to new planters, Main Street and DDA projects over the next few years include replacing flowerbeds, trees, sidewalks and parking lots, and installing security cameras in the downtown district.
Under historical facilities, the CIP outlines a number of improvements to the Amos Gould House over the next several years: replacing the furnace, roof, gutter, windows; rebuilding the three porches; improving the plumbing; painting the exterior; and restoring the interior.
Curwood Castle, in addition to a new roof, is slated for a new heating-cooling system and exterior lighting improvements over the next several years.
One of the information technology projects is purchasing a water meter customer portal (cost: $120,000) that would allow water customers to access account information online. Others include replacing obsolete equipment and the firewall.
In the area of parks and recreation, there’s a plan to rehabilitate the Grove-Holman Pool Building to serve as a concession stand, warming hut and storage facility for an estimated cost of $150,000.
The CIP provides for a pavilion in Adams Park, barrier-free landing at Oakwood Avenue Bridge, more parking at Bennett Field, rehabilitation of the Harmon Partridge Park Trail, a boat launch for Collamer Park and other projects.
The most expensive listed parks project, slated for 2021-22, is to link the city’s river trail system to the CIS trail that currently ends in Owosso Township.
The cost is an estimated $2 million.
Public safety projects include purchasing a new patrol vehicle (2019-26), an automatic external defibrillator, detective car, replacement radios, and a new public safety building (2025-26) for an estimated $9 million.
Public service projects focus on city streets. In coming years, the city plans to rehabilitate Ball Street, Broadway Avenue, Campbell Drive, Carmody Street, Cedar Street, Center Street, Chipman Street (from Harding Avenue to North Street), Clark Avenue, Clinton Street, Comstock Street, Clyde Street, Dewey Street, Exchange Street, Gould Street, Huntington Drive, Howell Street, King Street, Lynn Street (resurfacing), Martin Street, Mason Street, Monroe Street (part resurfacing, part rehabilitation), North (part resurfacing, part rehabilitation), Palmer Avenue (resurfacing), Pearce Street (resurfacing), Seventh Street, Shady Lane (resurfacing), Stewart Street and Washington Street and Woodlawn Avenue.
Roads slated for complete reconstruction include Ada Street, Chipman (from Main to North), Elm Street (from Main to River Street) and Maple Street (from Corunna Avenue to the north end).
Other service projects include surveying manholes; televising, inspecting and cleaning the sewer main along the Shiawassee River; repairing sewer mains and storm sewer linings; replacing sidewalks; patching streets and replacing water mains.
For public works projects, the city has identified purchasing a half-ton pickup truck, two administrative cars, a bucket truck, leaf machine, new library air-conditioners, large lawn mower and blower, new overhead streetlights and poles, paint stripe machine, and additional pickup trucks and other vehicles.
Additional public works plans include replacing carpet in part of City Hall and repairing front steps at City Hall.
Wastewater and water treatment projects include repairing, rehabilitating and replacing numerous pieces of equipment.
Funding sources for CIP projects range from various city funds to grants, loans, millages and donations.
In the Feb. 3 memo to council, Henne identified benefits from creating the CIP as:
n providing a tool for optimizing the use of revenue;
n focusing attention on community goals, needs and capabilities;
n guiding future growth and development; encouraging efficient government;
n improving intergovernmental and regional cooperation;
n helping maintain a sound and stable financial program;
n and enhancing opportunities for participating in federal and/or state grant programs.
