OWOSSO — Members of the Owosso Firefighters Local 504 will be collecting funds for muscular dystrophy research Saturday at local intersections.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., this year’s Fill the Boot campaign will begin at the corner of Main and Washington streets in downtown. Firefighters will greet motorists, asking them to make a donation to support MDA’s mission of funding research to accelerate treatments and cures, as well as caring and empowering kids and adults from day one so they can thrive.
Funds raised through 2019 Fill the Boot event help MDA’s efforts to fund research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and care centers. They also help send local kids to a life-changing experience in an environment without barriers at MDA Summer Camp at Sherman Lakes YMCA Camp — all at no cost to their families.
