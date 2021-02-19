OWOSSO — City officials reminded residents this week that property tax payments are due by March 1 to avoid penalties.
Officials said the 2020 summer and winter property tax payments are due in the Treasurer’s office at 301 W. Main St. by 5 p.m. March 1.
“Any taxes not received by this deadline are considered delinquent and will be turned over to the Shiawassee County Treasurer,” a press release noted.
Delinquent tax payments can’t be accepted at the city and must be paid to the Shiawassee County Treasurer as of March 2.
Business personal property taxes remain payable at the city office.
