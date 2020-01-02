OWOSSO — The city’s Department of Public Works will pick up discarded Christmas trees today through Jan. 31.
No artificial trees will be accepted. Residents should remove all plastic covers, decorations and tree stands, and place trees to be picked up at the curb.
Residents don’t need to call to schedule tree pickup.
