Historical Commission director rejects contract offer, resigns

OWOSSO — Albert Martenis III, who served as executive director of the Owosso Historical Commission for a year, has declined to accept a new independent contractor agreement offered by the city, thus resigning from the post.
However, Martenis said he plans to stay involved in managing the city’s historical assets — including Curwood Castle and Gould House — as a volunteer and OHS commissioner.
“The city of Owosso is my home and I’m passionate about the OHC,” Martenis, 38, said Wednesday. “I’m going to be a volunteer leader and still work with the organization to get it to the next step.”
City Manager Nathan Henne will now serve as the liaison between the city and OHC, attending OHC’s monthly meetings, Assistant to the City Manager Amy Fuller said.
“This will give Nathan Henne the opportunity to get into the inner workings of the OHC,” Martenis said. “It will bring great clarity to collaborate and work through what we want OHC to be in the future.”
The city intends to honor Martenis’ request to allocate what would have been his salary for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends July 1, toward the capital improvement projects OHC is currently undertaking, Fuller said.
There is currently no plan to replace Martenis, who replaced Robert Doran-Brockway as executive director in February 2020, Fuller said.
“We’ll see how things go for a while,” she said. “Overall, we’re just happy Albert is still committed to the (OHC) mission and he’s willing to volunteer his time.”
Martenis informed city officials of his decision Friday, a couple of days before the new contract would have taken effect.
Recently the Owosso City Council approved an 18-month independent contract agreement between OHC and the city that expanded Martenis’ duties and gave him a 17-percent pay raise. However, the raise would have been required to come from OHC fundraising.
The part-time position would have paid $32,000 per year, including the pay hike. The city allocates $40,000 per year to OHC for salaries and wages.
Martenis said Wednesday the terms of the contract “changed too many times without my knowledge,” leading him to decline the agreement.
One project Martenis will continue to oversee — without pay — is the Gould House improvement project, which includes installing a new flat roof on the historical home on Oliver Street and fixing drainage issues.
In addition, he said he will help complete a project at Curwood Castle that includes reconfiguring several displays and installing LED lighting.
Martenis and the commission are also planning a walking tour of homes for the fall.
He and the commission have been hampered in fundraising and other efforts by COVID-19, which hit one month after he was hired as executive director last February.
OHC members selected Martenis unanimously over several other candidates, based not only on his ability to maintain and manage historical assets but because of his ideas for improving them, they said.
At the time, Martenis noted Curwood Castle will be 100 years old in three years, saying the OHC needs a reshaped vision for it that will take it through the next 100 years.
He plans to continue to contribute to that vision.
“I’m here,” he said. “I’m still around.”
Martenis recently was tapped to serve as the facility manager of The Armory. He also works for Wesener building owners Dave and Dianne Action, and is vice chairman of Great Lakes Bay Health Center.
