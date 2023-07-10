OWOSSO TWP. — Enter any room in Troy Dodge’s house, and you’re guaranteed to find an Owosso relic.
The 59-year-old Owosso resident whiled away the doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic amassing one of the most impressive collections of Owosso artifacts to be found anywhere.
Unlike Indiana Jones, Dodge hasn’t braved any booby-trapped jungle temples to source his museum pieces. He has a much more practical acquisition method: eBay.
“I’m constantly looking. I’m on eBay every day. If I don’t have it, and I can afford it, I bid it,” he said.
A 1982 Owosso High grad, Dodge ironically wasn’t overally fond of studying history during his school days. He said three years in the Navy — where he was stationed in Mayport, Florida — after graduating changed this.
“I didn’t like history, but now I’m a history buff,” he said. “I had family in World War II and the Vietnam (War), and I’m definitely into American history, and especially those.”
Acquiring most of his collection in the past three years, Dodge’s house now looks like something of an Owosso museum. Entering his house from the back door, visitors are greeted with magazine pages adorned with Frederick Frieseke paintings (Roaring ’20s era) and plenty of glass bottles from the old Owosso Bottling Works, which dates back to as early as 1906 before undergoing a name change and closing in the 1980s, per shiawasseehistory.com.
Frieseke was an American impressionist who spent most of his career in France. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1893.
One room in Dodge’s house is mostly dedicated to historic Owosso buildings. In addition to photographs, he has remnants of some buildings no longer standing — including bricks from the old St. Paul school that was demolished in 2022 — and defunct pieces of his old stomping grounds at Emerson Elementary School, including an old, wooden door and a piece of the gym’s bleachers.
Some of Dodge’s collection predates COVID — such as his set of OHS yearbooks and old newspapers from The Argus-Press, which he was helped deliver for three years while in high school. His giant collection of yearbooks dates to 1902 and mostly runs through 2011, the year his son Dakota Dodge graduated from OHS.
Dodge said while quite a few of the yearbooks were his father’s and given to him by his mother following his father’s death, the search to collect yearbooks put him in contact with Jim Van Pelt of the Shiawassee Historical Society in 2020.
Dodge said Van Pelt encouraged him to “collect Owosso,” and Dodge eagerly took to the task. Dodge said he next began his expanded collection with the most logical jumping off point — James Oliver Curwood, grabbing everything he could find related to the author who is, perhaps, Owosso’s most regularly celebrated native sun, including first and second editions of 33 of his books, including one autographed by him.
Dodge said while he found most of the books on eBay — he said a first edition of “The Great Lakes and the Vessels that Plough Them” was his most expensive catch — some were with the assistance of a mutual friend of his and Van Pelt’s, David White.
Dodge also has a duplicate of Curwood’s typewriter (with the original in the Shiawassee Arts Center) a marble table that once belonged to Curwood’s second wife (Ethel Greenwood) that he said was an acquisition from a friend earlier this year.
Dodge also has a room dedicated to Thomas Dewey, who grew up in Owosso before becoming the governor in New York from 1943 to 1954 and a two-time Republican candidate for president.
Fast forward to 2023, and Dodge said he’s still collecting and branching out to “virtually anything Owosso.” His “smalls collection” contains with items from the local American Legion post and a framed Argus-Press newspaper article of former Michigan State University and New York Giants linebacker Brad Van Pelt, who hails from Owosso.
Dodge said he recently began giving tours of his house, and anyone interested can contact him via Facebook. He said he can be best found on Facebook through the group “You know you’re from Owosso if.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.