Owosso man pleads guilty to breaking into girlfriend’s house, taking phone

Dustin Harris, left, attends a plea hearing Thursday in 35th Circuit Court in Corunna.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

CORUNNA — An Owosso man who suspected his girlfriend of being unfaithful pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to entering her home, seizing her phone and searching her text messages for evidence of cheating.

Dustin Harris told Judge Matthew Stewart that he entered his girlfriend’s home on East Oliver Street in Corunna without permission in April, taking her phone away and then conducting an impromptu investigation.

