Owosso man pleads guilty to breaking into girlfriend’s house, taking phone

CORUNNA — An Owosso man who suspected his girlfriend of being unfaithful pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to entering her home, seizing her phone and searching her text messages for evidence of cheating.
Dustin Harris told Judge Matthew Stewart that he entered his girlfriend’s home on East Oliver Street in Corunna without permission in April, taking her phone away and then conducting an impromptu investigation.
“I thought she was cheating on me,” Harris said. “We were arguing. I wanted to take her phone and go through her messages. I walked in. There was a separate occasion when I beat on her door so hard that I broke the glass. But this day, I did not break the door down. We argued a little bit and I accused her of cheating.”
Harris refused to give her the phone when she indicated she wanted to call the police. The Argus-Press is not identifying Harris’ girlfriend.
Following the incident, Harris was charged with first-degree home invasion and obstructing/delaying a telecommunications device, both felonies.
As a result of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Harris instead pleaded guilty to third-degree home invasion. The obstructing/delaying charge was dismissed, along with a pending malicious destruction of property count and a habitual offender notice.
Harris is still facing an operating while intoxicated charge that allegedly occurred in March. He was not charged with that count until June, after he was arrested for the April incident.
Stewart accepted Harris’ guilty plea, before revoking bond and setting sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 14. Harris has apparently been lodged at the jail since the April incident, as no bond amount or date is listed in district or circuit court records.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally indicated at Thursday’s hearing that Harris will be considered for the Shiawassee County Mental Health Court program. McNally estimated sentencing guidelines at zero to 11 months.
