CORUNNA — An Owosso man charged with felony breaking and entering was ordered by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Tuesday morning to undergo a competency evaluation after the defendant appeared disoriented during a plea hearing.
Jacob Rasey, 24, was set to plead guilty to a reduced charge of attempted breaking and entering, however, he stated that he didn’t understand the nature of the charges against him, which also include a misdemeanor count of drunk and disorderly.
Before accepting a plea, Stewart said Rasey appeared confused and disoriented, and asked him whether he was taking any medication.
Rasey replied he was taking a medication that made him “tired.”
“I’m not sure that Mr. Rasey is competent to enter a plea,” Stewart said, before ordering a psychological evaluation. “I’m very disappointed with the Public Defender’s Office that this thing sat until the end of April while Mr. Rasey sat in the county jail.”
Rasey was charged for an alleged January break-in in Owosso, and has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since that time.
He was on probation at the time of the alleged break-in for a 2020 felony assault with intent to rob while armed conviction.
No further proceedings have been scheduled in the case.
