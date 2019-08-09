OWOSSO — The Shiawassee District Library has several new services for users.
Digital magazines are now available through RB Digital. A link to this service can be found on the library’s downloadables page (sdl.lib.mi.us/downloadables.html).
The vendor of the digital magazines does require users to set up an account. A library card and an email address are required. Patrons with card numbers of less than 6 digits should add zeroes to the beginning of their number to create the required six digits.
Reserve Express, which allows readers to automatically reserve new books by popular authors, is also being upgraded. Now users can set up reserves for regular print books, and has been expanded to allow the choice of audiobooks or large print books.
Readers will also be able to limit their reserves to specific popular series in the near future. To access Reserve Express, users should log in to their accounts via the library’s catalog (sdl.biblionix.com/catalog/).
