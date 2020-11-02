Fire crews save home

Owosso firefighter Don Lound administers first aid to a cat that was rescued from the home on Dewey Street Sunday afternoon as children watch. The cat recovered.

OWOSSO — Owosso firefighters were able to save a home on North Dewey Street Sunday afternoon when a fire broke out in the kitchen.

According to a press release, the fire was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Dewey Street. According to firefighters, they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Residents were able to find temporary housing with friends, according the fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however it appears accidental.

Owosso Township Fire Department assisted at the fire scene.

Mother Hen

So glad to see the family pet is also okay...that firefighter will be remembered forever by those kiddos watching him administer first aid.

