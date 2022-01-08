CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for a break-in and theft.
Gregory Ebright, 29, will spend a minimum of 10 years in prison and was ordered to pay court costs and fines, and $11,930 in restitution to the victim. Ebright was on parole at the time of the offense and will have to finish approximately another two years in addition to Friday’s sentence, according to a Michigan Department of Corrections parole agent.
Ebright was convicted of felony first-degree home invasion, larceny in a building, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm after a jury trial in October 2021.
At Friday’s sentencing, Stewart excoriated Ebright for claiming he was innocent of some of the charges and could not receive a fair trial in Shiawassee County.
“Everybody was wrong but you,” Stewart told Ebright. “That’s what you said. Do you want me to read it back to you?”
Stewart then read a written statement from Ebright that claimed his trial was unfair, he had allegedly inadequate legal defense and the jury had not “followed instructions.”
“It’s everybody’s fault but yours,” Stewart said. “Does that sum up your statement and your position on this matter? … Did the bailiff do something wrong during the trial?”
Ebright and his former girlfriend were accused of stealing guns, TVs, an XBox gaming system, an 8-foot trailer, bows and a lawn tractor from the home on Reed Road in Venice Township in May 2021. The home was owned by the woman’s ex-boyfriend.
Ebright’s former girlfriend, Deeann Pollard, testified at trial that she and Ebright committed the thefts when she went to her ex-boyfriend’s house with Ebright to retrieve a dog, photos and fishing poles that belonged to her father.
Ebright maintained his innocence before receiving his sentence at Friday’s hearing, and blamed Pollard for “not doing the right thing” by testifying against him during trial.
“There’s just a lot of inaccurate statements that were made,” Ebright said.
Defense attorney Robert Hinojosa asked Stewart to keep any prison sentence to a minimum, blaming Ebright’s “bad decisions.” He also asked Stewart to keep Ebright’s youth in mind.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked the court for a lengthy prison term and added Ebright has separate felony charges pending, including felonious assault, felony firearms, ammunition possession by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and methamphetamine possession.
“I sat here and watched this trial,” Koerner said. “I think the jury got it right. These are very serious crimes. Not only did he steal tools, but there was a dog involved.”
“You have a career of stealing things that aren’t yours,” Stewart said before sentencing. “Your sentencing today is a culmination of your past criminal behavior.”
In 2011, Ebright pleaded guilty to felony larceny and served nine months in jail. In 2014, he was convicted of three felony counts of resisting a police officer and served two years in prison for that offense.
