OWOSSO — Crews from Sunburst Gardens are busy rebuilding flower planters along Exchange Street in downtown Owosso.
The work is part of the city’s plan to enhance the beauty and walkability of the downtown area. Earlier, Owosso City Council members approved a $35,000 bid from Sunburst to perform the repairs and upgrades.
The project was requested by Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority. It’s been more than 10 years since downtown streetscape improvements have been made. Multiple issues have since arisen with watering, drainage, and flowers and trees dying.
For example, some trees are planted inside flower boxes that sit too high for the tree’s health and need to be lowered, OMS/DDA Executive Director Josh Adams has said.
Also, some of the “caps” around the top edge of the brick flower beds are deteriorating despite being made of high-priced — but too soft, as it turned out — stone material, he said. In addition, some trees have grown to the point where they are blocking business facades.
A number of the larger flower beds block portions of the sidewalk for pedestrians, especially on Washington and Main streets. In future phases of the beautification plan, some beds could be replaced with large urns containing flowers. The urns take up less room and are mobile.
This summer the focus is on flower beds on Exchange. Down the road, improvements will include additional trash receptacles and benches, and concrete and brick repair to sidewalks, officials have said.
Launching downtown streetscape improvements was originally planned for 2020, but then COVID-19 hit. The delay gave subcommittee members more time to consider streetscape options, Adams previously said.
