Judge Stewart delays sentencing in theft case over restitution

CORUNNA — Judge Matthew Stewart Thursday delayed sentencing for a woman who stole from a senior citizen because she wasn’t able to make full restitution during the hearing.
Asia Hicks, 25, of Owosso, pleaded guilty April 30 via video in 35th Circuit Court to stealing a jar of coins from a resident’s room while she worked at The Lodges of Durand.
Hicks pleaded guilty to a reduced high court misdemeanor charge of attempted larceny in a building. She had been charged with a felony larceny ($200-$1,000), but as a result of a plea agreement with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, she agreed to plead guilty to the lesser misdemeanor.
Thursday, Hicks appeared in Stewart’s court to receive her sentence, however, her lawyer, Amy Husted, said Hicks only had $1,700 of the expected $4,000 restitution and that the defendant was awaiting money from her grandmother to pay the balance. Hicks also did not have the stolen coins, which apparently were in the possession of the Durand Police Department.
Stewart declined to proceed with sentencing and postponed the proceedings until June 11 so Hicks could obtain the full restitution amount.
“The defendant is going to make the victim whole one way or another. I prefer the victim be made whole (with the money),” he said.
Sentencing guidelines indicate a possible one-year term of incarceration, though the court is not obligated to stay within that range.
At sentencing, Hicks admitted to taking a jar out of a resident’s room on Dec. 28, 2019, when questioned by Durand police.
“I seen a jar of coins. I made a stupid decision and I took the jar of coins. I wrapped it in a sweatshirt and took it out to my car,” Hicks said, and added she later signed a statement admitting guilt when questioned by police. The coins were mostly collectibles.
According to court records, a warrant was issued for Hicks’ arrest Feb. 5. She was arrested Feb. 18. Court records indicate she posted a $2,000 bond at that time. Stewart Thursday continued Hicks’ bond, and ordered her not to work in health care in any capacity.
Hicks was arraigned in 66th District Court Feb. 25 before Judge Ward Clarkson; she pleaded not guilty, and has been free on bond since. Her case was bound over to circuit court March 4.
According to Stewart, Hicks did not return all the stolen coins — worth “upwards of $3,000” to the police.
In addition, The Lodges paid the victim $4,000 to make up for the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.