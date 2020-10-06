OWOSSO — The Michigan Supreme Court ruling Friday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was relying on an unconstitutional law to issue COVID-19-related executive orders won’t affect the operations of city government — at least not yet.
During Monday’s virtual meeting, Owosso City Council members discussed the impact of the court’s ruling on such current measures as the mayor’s declared state of emergency and conducting city council and board meetings via Zoom.
City Attorney Scott Gould said the state Supreme Court had issued “merely an opinion” — not a judgment — that Whitmer may have stepped outside legal bounds but noted a debate was still ongoing over when the court’s opinion is going to be enforced.
Monday, the governor filed motions with the Supreme Court seeking guidance on when its ruling will take final effect, and asking for a delay until Oct. 30 to allow the state to formulate plans going forward.
“We need to stay the course and keep our ears to the ground in Lansing,” Gould said. “There are a lot of unknowns. I don’t see this as siding with the governor or the people, but listening to what the Supreme Court has to say. We’ll have more answers shortly.”
To avoid a possible violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act, Gould suggested the council consider adopting an ordinance specifically providing for Zoom meetings. Whitmer’s executive orders had suspended the Open Meetings Act’s requirements regarding physical presence at government meetings.
Mayor Chris Eveleth noted that the Zoom meetings the city has held since the pandemic outbreak seem to have boosted citizen participation.
Council member Nicholas Pidek urged city officials to keep local business owners, many of whom are struggling to survive, up-to-date on the latest information affecting their operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.