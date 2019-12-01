OWOSSO — Mayor Chris Eveleth lit the city’s 36-foot-tall Christmas tree Friday night as Santa Claus and Owosso Glow Queen Kathy Watson looked on, kicking off the official start of the holiday season in Owosso.
But first came the annual 5K run/walk, followed by the Glow Owosso Parade, which was watched by hundreds of people who lined Washington Street.
Owosso businessman John Hankerd served as emcee at the tree-lighting festivities, the Rev. Marlene Webster led a prayer and a local dance team dazzled with a routine highlighted by flaming batons. After the tree-lighting, children formed a line to visit Santa, who sat in front of the brightly ornamented tree.
