OWOSSO — The Arc Mid-Michigan is hosting a gift wrapping event from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Volunteers will be wrapping hundreds of gifts for area residents with developmental disabilities.
The group needs people willing to help wrap, as well as donations of paper, tape and other supplies. Monetary donations also are welcome.
To RSVP, email damian@arcmidmichigan.org. Include your name, phone number, how many rolls of wrap you will bring and the names of any friends you will be bringing.
Monetary donations may be made by visiting paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1774729.
For more information, call (989) 723-7377.
