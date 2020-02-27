Salvation Army shifts focus for community

OWOSSO — The Salvation Army in Owosso not only has a new staff, it is also changing its approach to helping people in the community.
While the chapter will continue to assist residents with utility bills, lodging and meals, Lt. Justin Steckbauer said his new staff is shifting focus to address the root causes of poverty, such as addiction and mental health issues.
“We’re taking a new direction,” Steckbauer said Wednesday. “We’re revamping things, looking for unique ways to meet the needs in the community.”
For starters, Zac Gilna, the chapter’s first outreach/youth coordinator, is conducting one-on-one counseling and implementing new programs for young people and adults.
Mollie Meyer, the new social services case worker, is going to help clients with budgeting and raise awareness about human trafficking.
Bob Pappas, the new janitorial supervisor and a master gardener, is planning to plant flowers and a vegetable garden this spring.
“Since the lieutenant has come in, he’s determined we’re going to make our mark in the community,” Pappas said.
Gilna, who grew up in the Owosso-Corunna area, is the former youth pastor at GracePointe Wesleyan Church. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, has been a substitute psychology teacher at Owosso High School and is pursuing a seminary degree. He joined the Owosso Salvation Army Jan. 13.
“We see the root cause of poverty is the lack of biblical foundation,” Gilna said. “When people read the Scripture, they become aware of God’s unconditional love. That’s what we’re all looking for. I want to help people develop a relationship with God and overcome their struggles. God can heal anything in our lives.”
Gilna has created a new weekly program that’s open to everyone called Booth Talk, in which attendees are provided with such practical information as managing their finances and eating healthy. They identify the strengths and weaknesses of their personalities. The sessions are informal, but will include speakers.
Gilna is also leading youth enrichment events. One centers on music, offering young people free instruction on instruments and a free meal. The group then watches “The Bible” series on Netflix, followed by a discussion.
In addition to one-on-one counseling, Gilna is also leading small group counseling sessions. Attendees read the Bible, discuss how the passages apply to their lives and pray together.
“Zac is very deep and intellectual, thoughtful,” Steckbauer said. “He has a passion for working with people, one on one, digging deep to discover the core issues that lead to struggles in life. He’s been great so far.”
Meyer, who grew up in Owosso, holds a bachelor’s degree in human services and has a lot of experience in the field. She said she joined the Salvation Army in order to learn a new area of her profession.
Currently, she is working hard to provide utility and motel assistance to the many people in need who are requesting it, and asks for their patience.
Soon, though, she plans to develop an educational program about human trafficking, showing people how to recognize it and report it.
“It’s wonderful here,” Meyer said. “We’re all kind of new. We’re trying to create a new team.”
“Mollie has years of experience in the human services field, and has a real passion about helping people,” Steckbauer said. “She’s willing to go the extra mile and she’s very friendly.”
Pappas, a lifelong Owosso resident, is not only cleaning up the citadel — which didn’t have a janitor for seven months, leaving the job to Steckbauer — he’s bringing his master gardening skills to the Salvation Army.
“I’m going to make this yard beautiful,” he said. “It’s going to pop.”
Pappas started out as a volunteer in the kitchen 11/2 years ago, assisting the chef. He also took on janitorial and maintenance work as a volunteer. Last December, Steckbauer hired him.
“I get to work in the kitchen, and I get to be outside — that’s my passion,” Pappas said. “I’ve made friends here, too. Everybody”s got a cool story.”
“Bob is so passionate about what he does,” Steckbauer said, “and he’s really good with lawn care and flowers.”
Under the leadership of Steckbauer, who came to the Owosso Salvation Army about eight months ago, community participation has begun growing. For example, the chapter’s dinner church was drawing five to seven people when he arrived; now the number is close to 30.
This past holiday season, despite the theft of some counter kettles and flagging donations in recent years, the chapter exceeded its Red Kettle campaign goal of $55,000, collecting $56,080.
With the support of his new staff, Steckbauer said the chapter’s personal needs pantry will be expanded from a cupboard to a much larger area. And there are more changes ahead.
“This is going to be an amazing team,” Pappas said.
