OWOSSO — The city’s next and final brush pickup begins Oct. 27.
Do not place brush curbside earlier than the Sunday evening.
Residents may to use the city leaf/brush site on Aiken Road south of Industrial Drive. The Aiken Road Compost site reopens April 3. Proof of city residency must be presented.
