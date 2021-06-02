OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Republican party has several events slated for this month.
The party’s regular meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday at American Legion Post 57, 201 E. Mason St. Representatives from State Sen. Tom Barrett’s office and State Rep. Ben Frederick’s offices will be in attendance.
Josh Haley from State Sen. Ruth Johnson’s office will discuss proposals to change election laws.
State Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, will be the keynote speaker at June 7 to discuss education and Critical Race Theory in public schools.
She will be discussing legislation she sponsored, Senate Bill 460, which would restrict funding to public school districts by 5 percent for teaching curriculum based on the theory or the 1619 Project. Sen. Theis is chairwoman of the Michigan Senate Education Committee.
“We have to bring attention to these issues as they come up in our state. We feel it’s necessary to provide a place for the public to hear about what happens in Lansing, and that it can affect our daily lives,” Shiawassee County Republican Party Chairwoman Mary Nordbeck said.
At 7 p.m. June 15, the Shiawassee GOP will host Theis’ chief of staff, Meghan Reckling at Itsa Deli Thing, 202 W. Main St. Reckling will host a training session for those who wish to make public comment at the Citizens Redistricting Commission meetings throughout the state.
“This commission will decide how our next state house, state senate, and congressional district lines are drawn. This is a major decision because it affects who our elected representatives are and if they have our interests in mind. I encourage everyone to participate in making their voice heard on this issue. The commission is looking for guidelines on what our communities of interest will look like in the future,” Nordbeck said.
