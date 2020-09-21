OWOSSO TWP. — A 21-year-old Flint man drowned Sunday afternoon at Campgrounds-R-Us, 1255 Ruess Road, after jumping into the campground’s lake to help steer a paddleboat.
The Michigan State Police Flint Post, in a press release, said emergency personnel were called to the campground about 3:50 p.m. to search for the man.
Witnesses told police the victim and a woman were riding in a two-person paddleboat and were having difficulty steering it. The man entered the water to help steer the boat.
The man apparently began having trouble staying above water and the woman, whom police called his girlfriend, threw him a flotation vest, but he was unable to reach it. The woman jumped into the water to help the man, but he went under the water and was no longer visible.
Another campground visitor rescued the woman and someone at the scene called 911.
Troopers and other emergency personnel arrived shortly after that and began a search. The Michigan State Police Marine Services Dive Team was called as well and the man’s body was eventually recovered about 10:30 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Flint Post. Police did not indicate whether the man knew how to swim or whether alcohol was involved.
Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Owosso Township Fire Department, Owosso City police and fire personnel, Perry Fire Rescue, Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department and a Michigan State Police Chaplain.
